SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.77. The stock had a trading volume of 933,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.97. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

