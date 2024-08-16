Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 3.3%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.36. 238,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,240,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVRA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $602.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $35,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

