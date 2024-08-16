Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

Saputo Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at C$30.14 on Monday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.28 and a twelve month high of C$32.15. The firm has a market cap of C$12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.915804 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace acquired 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace bought 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. Also, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca purchased 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Insiders have purchased 13,111 shares of company stock worth $391,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

