Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $130.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.07.

Baidu Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. Baidu has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,577 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 312,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

