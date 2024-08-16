Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.33

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 10980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Samsonite International Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International Announces Dividend

About Samsonite International

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.3895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Samsonite International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Further Reading

