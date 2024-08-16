Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $117,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

