Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Sagimet Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 250,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,962. Sagimet Biosciences has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Insider Activity

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $43,592.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $25,906.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,213 shares in the company, valued at $251,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,958 shares of company stock valued at $178,224. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

