RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a negative rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RXO traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 437,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -318.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RXO will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RXO by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $24,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 433.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 45,510 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.