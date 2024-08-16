RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13, Zacks reports. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 129,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,539. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

