RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13, Zacks reports. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %
RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 129,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,539. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RWE Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.