Rune (RUNE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18,067.38

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Rune has a market cap of $18,067.38 and $111,645.67 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00006345 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 3.64361418 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $61,872.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

