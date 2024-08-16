RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

