Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 233.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of RCL traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,975. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

