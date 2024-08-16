Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$160.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$161.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.53.

TSE RY traded up C$0.78 on Friday, reaching C$152.82. 460,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$148.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$140.70. The company has a market cap of C$215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$155.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,133.12. Insiders have sold a total of 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

