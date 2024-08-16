Roth Mkm Lowers AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target to $1.60

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $1.60 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
AMMO Stock Performance
Shares of POWW stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $173.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. AMMO had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMMO will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
About AMMO
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
