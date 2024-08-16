Roth Mkm Lowers AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target to $1.60

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $1.60 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMMO Stock Performance

Shares of POWW stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $173.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. AMMO had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMMO will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO

About AMMO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMMO by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

