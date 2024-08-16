Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.87. The company had a trading volume of 127,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,517. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.02.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in NICE by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in NICE by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after acquiring an additional 394,715 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 151,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NICE in the second quarter worth $1,639,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

