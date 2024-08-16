Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $18.11 Per Share

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $18.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.07. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $18.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.15 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.40.

NYSE ROP opened at $546.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $551.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.44. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

