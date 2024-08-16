Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Up 4.8%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.59. Approximately 99,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 535,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROOT. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. Root had a negative return on equity of 50.80% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 286.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Root by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

