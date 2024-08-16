Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Rollins alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. Rollins has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Rollins by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,860,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.