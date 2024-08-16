Rollbit Coin (RLB) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $155.04 million and approximately $669,584.87 worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,666,952,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,666,952,570.3779335. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.05986766 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $457,952.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

