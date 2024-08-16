Rockingstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 815,990 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

