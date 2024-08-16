Rockingstone Advisors LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Celestica comprises 1.3% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.