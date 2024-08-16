Rockingstone Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $273.17. 2,570,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.13.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

