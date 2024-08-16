Rockingstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 260,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VFVA stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,255 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

