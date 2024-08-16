Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.95

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 16670732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 879,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,226,000 after buying an additional 391,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

