Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Lab USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the rocket manufacturer will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Lab USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKLB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,195 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,311 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

