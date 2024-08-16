Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.71

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 3795264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 168.09 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

