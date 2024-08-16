Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.70.

HOOD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,287,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $961,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $961,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,231,246 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,917. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

