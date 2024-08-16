Robert W. Baird Downgrades Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) to Neutral

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Ranpak Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $586.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ranpak has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.04.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Ranpak

In other Ranpak news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $100,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ranpak

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ranpak by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 8.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Articles

