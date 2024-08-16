Robert M. Averick Acquires 25,000 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Averick bought 25,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.47. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 234.6% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 210,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 69.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

