Robert Bruce Durham Sells 250,000 Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Durham sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$67,500.00.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

MAI opened at C$0.29 on Friday. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$131.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

