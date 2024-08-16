Robert Blumofe Sells 2,500 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,448. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $325,242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after acquiring an additional 347,626 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $147,308,000 after acquiring an additional 222,290 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.