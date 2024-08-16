Robbins Farley Has $232,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.04. 182,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,157,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.23. The company has a market capitalization of $465.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

