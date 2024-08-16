Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 2.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 6,164,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 42,277,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 133,428 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

