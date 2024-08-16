Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 8,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,529. The company has a market cap of $97.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.57.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
