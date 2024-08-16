Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 8,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,529. The company has a market cap of $97.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

