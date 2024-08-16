Ribbon Finance (RBN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $45.33 million and $1.55 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,531,783 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

