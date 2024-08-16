Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.66.

Revolve Group Trading Up 8.1 %

RVLV opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.09. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,735,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2,269.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 351,704 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 280,151 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 229,964 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 178,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

