Reviewing ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) & Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.56 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -1.31 Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -134.52% -35.41% -27.64% Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ReWalk Robotics and Pathfinder Cell Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50 Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.41%.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

