Reviewing HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A N/A -122.18% HIVE Digital Technologies -44.73% -28.52% -22.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Group and HIVE Digital Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $620,000.00 0.00 -$77.34 million N/A N/A HIVE Digital Technologies $114.47 million 2.96 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -4.88

Analyst Recommendations

HIVE Digital Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cosmos Group and HIVE Digital Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 99.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HIVE Digital Technologies beats Cosmos Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc., focuses on physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is based in Singapore.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.