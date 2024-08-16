Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -2.57.
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
