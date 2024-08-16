Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 16th (AAP, AGNC, AIT, ALB, ALGT, ALL, ALXO, AMAT, AMCR, AMH)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $40.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $175.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $196.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $4.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $300.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $224.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.80 to $10.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $40.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $21.10 to $28.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $18.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $13.50 to $17.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $17.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $288.00 to $316.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $290.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $202.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.75 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $167.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $56.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $226.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $235.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $1.65. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.25 to $1.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $4.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $55.00 to $47.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $35.00 to $32.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $22.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $884.00 to $1,030.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $575.00 to $645.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $240.00 to $235.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $76.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $305.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $41.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $8.75 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $15.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $674.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $625.00 to $635.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $2.10 to $2.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $2.50 to $2.25. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $68.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $11.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $38.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $32.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $76.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $81.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $71.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $83.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

