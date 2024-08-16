Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 16th (AAP, AGNC, AIT, ALB, ALGT, ALL, ALXO, AMAT, AMCR, AMH)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $40.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $175.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $196.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $4.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $300.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $224.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.80 to $10.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $40.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $21.10 to $28.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $18.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $13.50 to $17.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $17.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $288.00 to $316.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $290.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $202.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.75 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $167.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $56.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $226.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $235.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $1.65. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.25 to $1.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $4.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $55.00 to $47.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $35.00 to $32.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $22.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $884.00 to $1,030.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $575.00 to $645.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $240.00 to $235.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $76.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $305.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $41.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $8.75 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $15.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $674.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $625.00 to $635.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $2.10 to $2.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $2.50 to $2.25. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $68.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $11.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $38.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $32.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $76.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $81.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $71.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $83.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.