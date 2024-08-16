Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Replimune Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of REPL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 67,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,624. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 575.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 2,656,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 699,679 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,575,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 276,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

