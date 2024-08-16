Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.9% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $10.59 on Friday, reaching $526.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,317,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,312,509. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,091.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total value of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

