Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.25

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

