RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at Stephens

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RE/MAX Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.37. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 46,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 46,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $194,345.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,124,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,836,737.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 100,309 shares of company stock valued at $824,351. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

RE/MAX Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,983,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 358,736 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 334,290 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 107.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 151,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

