Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Sells $3,429,210.28 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 187.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 20.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,505,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

