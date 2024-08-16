Raymond James Boosts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $120.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.27.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 124,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,509. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $115.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

