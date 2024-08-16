Raymond James Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$57.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.56.

Emera Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE EMA opened at C$49.79 on Monday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.70%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

