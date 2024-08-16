Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in July

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RTBBF stock remained flat at $23.20 during trading hours on Friday. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

