Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stake Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,883 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.51% of Ramaco Resources worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 385,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,444. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $533.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on METC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

