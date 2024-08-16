Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $50.47 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $50.47 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001418 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

